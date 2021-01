Master Sgt. Andrew Burgos, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight chief, receives the COVID-19 vaccine administered by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Loeser, 436th Medical Group unit training manager, Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Burgos was among the first Team Dover front-line workers who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6495177 VIRIN: 210122-F-BO262-1052 Resolution: 4702x2908 Size: 3.9 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 20 of 20], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.