Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

Tech. Sgt. Tiana White, 436th Airlift Wing Tactics and Leadership Nexus cadre, receives the COVID-19 vaccine administered by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Renda, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, Jan. 22, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. White was among the first Team Dover members who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

