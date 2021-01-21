U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron receive a pre-brief for a live-fire training at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The firefighters have a unique opportunity to conduct fires in a structure scheduled for demolition. While structural fire is a regular training they conduct, the structure is usually simulated, whereas this training allows them to train on a facility similar to others across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 03:08
|Photo ID:
|6491733
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-WQ860-1205
|Resolution:
|4700x3127
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
