    Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron receive a pre-brief for a live-fire training at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The firefighters have a unique opportunity to conduct fires in a structure scheduled for demolition. While structural fire is a regular training they conduct, the structure is usually simulated, whereas this training allows them to train on a facility similar to others across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    VIRIN: 210121-F-WQ860-1205
    This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Department
    Osan AB
    51 CES
    TeamOsan
    dorm divestment
    Airmen needs

