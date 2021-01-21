A firefighter assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron leaves a facility where they are performing live-fire training, at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The facility is one of 20 dorm building across Osan AB that were will be demolished or renovated increasing the quality of life across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 03:07
|Photo ID:
|6491727
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-WQ860-1138
|Resolution:
|5508x3665
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
