Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure

A firefighter assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron leaves a facility where they are performing live-fire training, at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The facility is one of 20 dorm building across Osan AB that were will be demolished or renovated increasing the quality of life across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

