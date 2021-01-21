Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 5 of 9]

    Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A piece of furniture burns inside a facility at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The base has divested dorm facilities to improve quality of life on the installation and will be demolishing and repurposing the facilities which has allowed units to use the building for real-world training opportunities, including structural fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 03:07
    VIRIN: 210121-F-WQ860-1189
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Fire Department
    Osan AB
    51 CES
    TeamOsan
    dorm divestment
    Airmen needs

