Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron don equipment prior to a live-fire training event at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. Units across Osan AB, including Security Forces, Fire Department and Explosive Ordinance Disposal, are utilizing a divested dorm building to conduct real-world training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR