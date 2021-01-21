Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 6 of 9]

    Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron don equipment prior to a live-fire training event at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. Units across Osan AB, including Security Forces, Fire Department and Explosive Ordinance Disposal, are utilizing a divested dorm building to conduct real-world training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 03:08
    Photo ID: 6491729
    VIRIN: 210121-F-WQ860-1154
    Resolution: 5851x3893
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Department
    Osan AB
    51 CES
    TeamOsan
    dorm divestment
    Airmen needs

