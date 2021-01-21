U.S. Air Force Maj. Branden DeLong, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, lights a piece of old furniture on fire at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The controlled fire, which took place in a divested dorm building scheduled for demolition, allowed simulated real-world training for the Osan Fire Department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 03:07
|Photo ID:
|6491722
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-WQ860-1030
|Resolution:
|3433x2284
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
