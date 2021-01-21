A firefighter assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron watches a fire burn in a divested dorm building during a live-fire training exercise at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. While this training was small and contained to a single room, the Fire Department hopes to expand the training to include the different floors, multiple rooms and simulated victims training the firefighters in a facility they normally would not have access to conduct these levels of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 03:08
|Photo ID:
|6491732
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-WQ860-1267
|Resolution:
|5062x3368
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
