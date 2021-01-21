Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 8 of 9]

    Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A firefighter assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron watches a fire burn in a divested dorm building during a live-fire training exercise at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. While this training was small and contained to a single room, the Fire Department hopes to expand the training to include the different floors, multiple rooms and simulated victims training the firefighters in a facility they normally would not have access to conduct these levels of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Fire Department
    Osan AB
    51 CES
    TeamOsan
    dorm divestment
    Airmen needs

