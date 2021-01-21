Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure

A firefighter assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron watches a fire burn in a divested dorm building during a live-fire training exercise at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. While this training was small and contained to a single room, the Fire Department hopes to expand the training to include the different floors, multiple rooms and simulated victims training the firefighters in a facility they normally would not have access to conduct these levels of training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

