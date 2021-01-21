U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron depart a facility where they are performing live-fire training, at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The facility is scheduled for demolition in direction with Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.’s Action Orders of “Accelerate Change or Lose.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 03:07 Photo ID: 6491726 VIRIN: 210121-F-WQ860-1111 Resolution: 4841x3221 Size: 3.06 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.