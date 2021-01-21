U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron take a break following a training exercise at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. Due to Osan AB’s current dorm divestment project, units across the installation are able to use one of the structures slated for demolition for real-world training, including igniting fires in the building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 03:08 Photo ID: 6491731 VIRIN: 210121-F-WQ860-1163 Resolution: 4403x2930 Size: 4.26 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.