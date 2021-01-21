A member of the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron records a fire training with infrared at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The infrared training can be used to understand how the fire spreads in this type of structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 03:07 Photo ID: 6491724 VIRIN: 210121-F-WQ860-1053 Resolution: 4927x3278 Size: 1.72 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.