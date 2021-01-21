A member of the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron records a fire training with infrared at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021. The infrared training can be used to understand how the fire spreads in this type of structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 03:07
|Photo ID:
|6491724
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-WQ860-1053
|Resolution:
|4927x3278
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan FD practices fire training in real-world structure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT