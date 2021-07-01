U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Department of the Air Force Police Officer Libran Selfe checks IDs at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s South Gate, Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6487167
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-NH566-1010
|Resolution:
|4303x2864
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAFA Security Forces Squad [Image 20 of 20], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT