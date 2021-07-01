Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Security Forces Squad [Image 14 of 20]

    USAFA Security Forces Squad

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Airman 1st Class Jacob Humble, an installation entry controller assigned to the 10th Security Forces Squadron at the U.S. Air Force Academy, checks IDs at the Academy’s South Gate, Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 20:26
    Photo ID: 6487159
    VIRIN: 210107-F-NH566-1002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Security Forces Squad [Image 20 of 20], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

