U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Military Working Dog, Grizzly, is guiding Sergeant Colton Grimm towards the scent of an explosive training aid during a training on the Jack’s Valley training grounds at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 6, 2021. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6487151 VIRIN: 210106-F-YV474-1011 Resolution: 4152x2768 Size: 2.27 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog Training [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.