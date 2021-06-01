Military Working Dog Training

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Military Working Dog, Feri, is following the scent of an explosive training aid while at Jack's Valley training grounds on the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 6, 2021. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

