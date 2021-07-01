U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Department of the Air Force Police Officer Libran Selfe (center) checks IDs while Airman 1st Class Jacob Humble, an installation entry controller, stops traffic at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s South Gate, Jan. 7, 2021. Both men are assigned to the 10th Security Forces Squadron at the Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:26
|Photo ID:
|6487166
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-NH566-1009
|Resolution:
|4471x2976
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFA Security Forces Squad [Image 20 of 20], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS
