Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Working Dog Training [Image 9 of 20]

    Military Working Dog Training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Sergeant Colton Grimm practices carrying his K-9 partner, Grizzly, after their training to detect explosive devices in the Jack's Valley training grounds at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 6, 2021. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 20:27
    Photo ID: 6487153
    VIRIN: 210106-F-YV474-1019
    Resolution: 3601x2400
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Training [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    Military Working Dog Training
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    USAFA Security Forces Squad
    USAFA Security Forces Squad

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT