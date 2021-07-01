U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Airman Terrell Jennings, an installation entry controller assigned to the 10th Security Forces Squadron at the U.S. Air Force Academy, checks IDs at the Academy’s South Gate, Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 20:26 Photo ID: 6487157 VIRIN: 210107-F-NH566-1001 Resolution: 5636x3762 Size: 2.41 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Security Forces Squad [Image 20 of 20], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.