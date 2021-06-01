U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Sergeant Angel Trejo and his K-9 partner, Feri, pose for a portrait after their training to detect explosive devices at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 6, 2021. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:27
|Photo ID:
|6487150
|VIRIN:
|210106-F-YV474-1010
|Resolution:
|4611x3074
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Working Dog Training [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT