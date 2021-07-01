U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Airman Terrell Jennings, an installation entry controller assigned to the 10th Security Forces Squadron at the U.S. Air Force Academy, checks IDs at the Academy’s South Gate, Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:26
|Photo ID:
|6487160
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-NH566-1007
|Resolution:
|4592x3056
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, USAFA Security Forces Squad [Image 20 of 20], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
