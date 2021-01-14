Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón Colón-López and the chief of staff to Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Kash Patel, arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., with Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6482308
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-BN624-0375
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC, DOD Chief of Staff Arrive JBA [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT