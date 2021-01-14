Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC, DOD Chief of Staff Arrive JBA [Image 17 of 19]

    SEAC, DOD Chief of Staff Arrive JBA

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón Colón-López and the chief of staff to Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Kash Patel, arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., with Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6482308
    VIRIN: 210114-D-BN624-0375
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC, DOD Chief of Staff Arrive JBA [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

