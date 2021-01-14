The Secretary of Defense seal as seen on a government aircraft, as Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller departs Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6482303
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-BN624-0309
|Resolution:
|5392x3595
|Size:
|11.99 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Departs NORTHCOM [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT