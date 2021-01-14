Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 21:19 Photo ID: 6482297 VIRIN: 210114-D-BN624-0166 Resolution: 3421x2281 Size: 4.07 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Greets Military Personnel [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.