Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller greets Joint Base Andrews Flight Line Protocol Officer Air Force Tech Sgt. Victoria Martinez upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6482310
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-BN624-0409
|Resolution:
|5153x3435
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Arrives at JBA [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
