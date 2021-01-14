Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón Colón-López greets military personnel upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6482305
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-BN624-0388
|Resolution:
|4760x3173
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC Greets Military Personnel [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
