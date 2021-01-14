Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller displays a rock from Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station presented to him by the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, at NORAD-USNORTHCOM headquarters, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6482301
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-BN624-0301
|Resolution:
|5341x3561
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS
