    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Speaks to Reporters [Image 16 of 19]

    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Speaks to Reporters

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller speaks to reporters on a government aircraft en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6482307
    VIRIN: 210114-D-BN624-0334
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Speaks to Reporters [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reporters
    SecDef
    Chris Miller
    SECDEFMiller

