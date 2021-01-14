Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller walks with the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, at NORAD-USNORTHCOM headquarters, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 21:18
|Photo ID:
|6482294
|VIRIN:
|210114-D-BN624-0052
|Resolution:
|2591x1727
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT