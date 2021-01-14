Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM [Image 5 of 19]

    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller meets with the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, at NORAD-USNORTHCOM headquarters, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 21:18
    Photo ID: 6482296
    VIRIN: 210114-D-BN624-0073
    Resolution: 4361x2907
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM [Image 19 of 19], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM
    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Greets Military Personnel
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM
    Acting Defense Secretary Greets Military Personnel
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Visits NORTHCOM
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller, SEAC Greet Military Personnel
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Departs NORTHCOM
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Departs NORTHCOM
    SEAC Greets Military Personnel
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Arrives at JBA
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Speaks to Reporters
    SEAC, DOD Chief of Staff Arrive JBA
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Arrives at JBA
    Acting Defense Secretary Miller Arrives at JBA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    SecDef
    Chris Miller
    Northern Command
    SECDEFMiller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT