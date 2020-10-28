Daybreak ready

Airman 1st Class Matthew Cover, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, signals Capt. Dane Lannon, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, to taxi an F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to takeoff on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. Maintenance specialists arrive early to inspect, service and prepare aircraft for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

