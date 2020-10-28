Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Daybreak ready [Image 12 of 15]

    Daybreak ready

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 8th Maintenance Group Airman drives an MB-4 tow tractor on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. Prior to takeoff, maintenance specialists arrive to inspect, service and prepare aircraft for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 07:05
    Photo ID: 6406561
    VIRIN: 201028-F-SQ280-441
    Resolution: 5432x3626
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: KR
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daybreak ready [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready
    Daybreak ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    FOD
    flightline
    Wolf Pack
    foreign object debris
    dawn
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    maintenance
    readiness
    sunrise
    maintainers
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW
    daybreak
    8th Maintenance Group
    lethality
    FOD check
    ReadyAF
    hardened aircraft shelter
    8 MXG
    angle-of-attack transmitter
    angle-of-attack transmitter cover
    MB-4 tow tractor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT