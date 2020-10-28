Two Airmen assigned to the 8th Maintenance Group walk toward hardened aircraft shelters on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. Maintenance specialists arrive prior to takeoff to inspect and service F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6406550
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-SQ280-030
|Resolution:
|5618x3750
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Daybreak ready [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT