Daybreak ready

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two Airmen assigned to the 8th Maintenance Group walk toward hardened aircraft shelters on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. Maintenance specialists arrive prior to takeoff to inspect and service F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    Airmen
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    FOD
    flightline
    Wolf Pack
    foreign object debris
    dawn
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    maintenance
    readiness
    sunrise
    maintainers
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW
    daybreak
    8th Maintenance Group
    lethality
    FOD check
    ReadyAF
    hardened aircraft shelter
    8 MXG
    angle-of-attack transmitter
    angle-of-attack transmitter cover
    MB-4 tow tractor

