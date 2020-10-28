Daybreak ready

Capt. Dane Lannon, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to takeoff on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. During its tenure as one of the Air Force's oldest fighter squadrons, the 35th lays claim to flying a long lineage of aircraft, like the P-40 Warhawk, P-51 Mustang, F-105 Thunderchief and F-4 Phantom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

