Daybreak ready

Capt. Dane Lannon, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, climbs into an F-16 Fighting Falcon on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. The squadron specializes in airspace control, with force application roles including counter-air, strategic attack, air interdiction and close air support missions, in all weather, day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

