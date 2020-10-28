Airmen assigned to the 8th Maintenance Group search for debris on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. Airmen conduct foreign object debris walks, or FOD walks, to search for debris that could damage aircraft and hinder mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6406553
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-SQ280-172
|Resolution:
|6005x3378
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Daybreak ready [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
