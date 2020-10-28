Daybreak ready

Capt. Dane Lannon, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, and Airman 1st Class Matthew Cover, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, shake hands before takeoff on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. Pilots and crew chiefs do thorough pre-flight inspections before every sortie, to ensure the safety of the pilot and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

