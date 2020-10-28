Capt. Dane Lannon, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, places his helmet on the side of an F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. The squadron specializes in airspace control, with force application roles like counter-air, strategic attack, air interdiction and close air support missions, in all weather, day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6406560
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-SQ280-382
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Daybreak ready [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT