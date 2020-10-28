Airman 1st Class Matthew Cover, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, removes an angle-of-attack transmitter cover from an F-16 Fighting Falcon on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2020. It takes a team of maintenance specialists to inspect and service aircraft before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 07:05 Photo ID: 6406552 VIRIN: 201028-F-SQ280-134 Resolution: 5084x3394 Size: 3.17 MB Location: KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daybreak ready [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.