Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists go through a combat simulation during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. Teams of two TACP Airmen were scored on their proficiency and efficiency at destroying targets in the simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 14:07 Photo ID: 6404063 VIRIN: 201026-F-HP405-1431 Resolution: 7459x4055 Size: 6.94 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off [Image 8 of 8], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.