TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off

Two Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen balance on an obstacle during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. The Lightning Challenge is a service-wide competition where teams of two TACP specialists compete against each other to be named the best in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

