TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist sprints to the finish line of an obstacle course during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. The obstacle course was just one event that tested the competitor’s physical fitness during Lightning Challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

