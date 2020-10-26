TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists wait for a briefing on the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. These TACP specialists competed in teams of two against their peers in different events that tested their physical fitness, military skills and TACP expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

