TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off

Lt. Gen. Pat White, United States Army III Corps commanding general, speaks to Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists before they begin the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. The TACP competitors received a welcome brief and breakdown of the event first thing in the morning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

