TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off

A Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airman lifts an ammunition can during a Marine Combat Fitness Test at the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACPs were tasked to repeatedly lift an ammunition can above their head for two minutes as one part of the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

Date Taken: 10.26.2020
Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US