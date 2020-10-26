Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off [Image 7 of 8]

    TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rosado 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    A Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist looks through binoculars in a simulator at the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACPs entered the simulator in teams of two and coordinated attacks on simulated enemy contacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 14:07
    Photo ID: 6404060
    VIRIN: 201026-F-HP405-1427
    Resolution: 7493x3433
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    This work, TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off [Image 8 of 8], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    LC2020

