A Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist looks through binoculars in a simulator at the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACPs entered the simulator in teams of two and coordinated attacks on simulated enemy contacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 14:07 Photo ID: 6404060 VIRIN: 201026-F-HP405-1427 Resolution: 7493x3433 Size: 5.06 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off [Image 8 of 8], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.