A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist drags his teammate during a Marine Combat Fitness Test at the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. The Marine Combat Fitness Test pushed the Airmen because they prepare for a different kind of test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6404052
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-HP405-1280
|Resolution:
|7136x4758
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 kicks off [Image 8 of 8], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
