Senior Airman Christopher Ryan-Shull, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, uses a speed handle to tighten bolts on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. The F-16 is a highly maneuverable, multi-role fighter aircraft that has proven itself in both air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 01:14
|Photo ID:
|6325358
|VIRIN:
|200816-F-SQ280-513
|Resolution:
|5794x3868
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT