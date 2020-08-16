Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff

Senior Airman Christopher Ryan-Shull, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, uses a speed handle to tighten bolts on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. The F-16 is a highly maneuverable, multi-role fighter aircraft that has proven itself in both air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

