Senior Airman Travis Shields, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit line delivery crew chief, instructs Senior Airman Christian Vasser, 8th Maintenance Squadron line delivery augmentee, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. Line delivery Airmen transport chaff and flares to F-16 Fighting Falcons ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 01:14
|Photo ID:
|6325355
|VIRIN:
|200816-F-SQ280-355
|Resolution:
|5511x3679
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
