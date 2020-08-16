Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff

Senior Airman Fariq Islam, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons armament systems specialist, opens an aircraft hangar door on the flight line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. Aircraft hangars are hardened structures designed to protect Airmen and aircraft from extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

