Aircraft maintainers behind every takeoff

Staff Sgt. Trevor Glass, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit armament systems specialist, climbs out of an F-16 Fighting Falcon canopy at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 16, 2020. Maintenance Airmen perform pre- and post-flight inspections on aircraft, allowing them to use the cockpit and operate aerospace ground equipment to ensure the aircraft is mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

Date Taken: 08.16.2020 Location: KR